Life Church Pumpkin Patch - 10/16/20

Welcome back.

We're joined now by c.j.

Andrews and linda brown from life church gcr.

Good morning, ladies.

Thank you for talking with us this morning.

Linda brown: good morning.

C.j.

Andrews: good morning.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

We're going talk about the pumpkin patch.

It opens today.

Linda brown: today.

C.j.

Andrews: today.

Eric crosswhite: tell us what all people can expect when they come out to the pumpkin patch.

Linda brown: oh, they can expect food trucks.

They can expect train rides for children.

We have a corn maze, all types of face paintings, pumpkin paintings.

They can expect just fun.

C.j.

Andrews: cornhole.

Linda brown: yeah, cornhole- c.j.

Andrews: linda brown: ... checkers, tic- tac-toe.

C.j.

Andrews: yeah.

Linda brown: just fun.

C.j.

Andrews: yeah.

Eric crosswhite: the list goes on.

Pretty much anything a kid could imagine- c.j.

Andrews: absolutely, yeah.

Eric crosswhite: ... would be at a pumpkin patch.

And this is something you guys do every year?

C.j.

Andrews: so this is our first year that we're doing it.

Linda brown: first year.

Eric crosswhite: first year.

Oh, okay.

C.j.

Andrews: yes, when the country pumpkin patch shut down out in caledonia, our radars went up.

We had the property, and we were like, "ding, ding, ding, ding, ding.

There is a need in our community."

Linda brown: there is.

C.j.

Andrews: and so, our church for the last year has been putting together, working hard to build props, photo ops, all that kind of stuff.

So, that's why we're doing it.

Eric crosswhite: awesome, and now is the time.

Give us an idea of how much work goes into putting something like this together?

Linda brown: .

Eric crosswhite: i can tell by your face it was probably a lot.

Linda brown: yes, it was a lot of work, but i'm happy to do it because it's for our community.

It was a lot of work, lot of hours, lot of time putting it, but it was awesome to do it for our community.

Eric crosswhite: absolutely, and what are you hoping people get out of this?

What do you hope that bringing the pumpkin patch and having it gives people in the community?

Linda brown: not just pumpkins, but i'm hoping when they come they will feel refreshed when they leave.

C.j.

Andrews: that's right.

Linda brown: they will feel a peace when they leave because so much is going on now.

So, when they come, we just hope that they would leave with peace and refreshing.

C.j.

Andrews: yeah, that's right.

Eric crosswhite: and it's got to be kind of the same mindset for you guys, hosting it and putting it all together.

It's got to be a little bit of a break for you as well.

C.j.

Andrews: absolutely.

I think it's been a nice segue in 2020 to do something to give back to our community.

While everything we're doing there is free, we just are excited that we get to give back to our community for free.

The pumpkins are for sale.

Eric crosswhite: sure.

Linda brown: yes.

C.j.

Andrews: we had to have those shipped in, but everything else is for free.

And that's what's exciting to us is that we get to give to our community, and hopefully that they'll have something good to remember out of 2020, and maybe the pumpkin patch can be just one of those things.

Eric crosswhite: that's right.

Hopefully you guys have as much fun hosting it as well.

Linda brown: oh, we are.

C.j.

Andrews: yeah.

Eric crosswhite: it sounds like you are.

It opens today.

How long do you think it'll last, linda?

Linda brown: it will last from today until the end of the month, the 31st.

Eric crosswhite: yep, okay.

Linda brown: we will go for two weeks.

Eric crosswhite: all right, what about your hours?

Linda brown: it's monday through saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and on sundays from 1:00 to 7:00.

Eric crosswhite: awesome.

And do you think this is going to be something that you carry on going forward?

C.j.

Andrews: oh, absolutely.

Linda brown: yes.

C.j.

Andrews: we've got big dreams for next year too.

You know, there's only so much in the budget for each year, but we plan to add to next year as well.

Eric crosswhite: yeah, and i'm sure the experience, it'll give you plenty of time to think about next year.

All right.

Linda brown: yes.

C.j.

Andrews: absolutely.

Eric crosswhite: did i forget anything?

Is there anything else you ladies would like to add?

Linda brown: no.

We would just like to say everybody come out.

We are prepared and we are waiting for you.

We have the covid guidelines in mind, so we have hand-washing stations, sanitizing stations.

C.j.

Andrews: that's right.

Linda brown: we'll be wearing our mask.

So, come out and have some fun.

C.j.

Andrews: that's right, yeah.

Eric crosswhite: sounds like you guys are prepared.

Check it out today.

C.j.

Andrews: oh, they can get t- shirts too.

Linda brown: yeah.

Eric crosswhite: don't forget, they're modeling these t-shirts.

You can come purchase those.

Ladies, thanks so much for talking with us today.

C.j.

Andrews: thank you.

Linda brown: thank you, again.

