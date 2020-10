Michael Douglas Didn’t Recognize His Old Friend Jane Seymour on Set of ‘The Kominsky Method’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Michael Douglas Didn’t Recognize His Old Friend Jane Seymour on Set of ‘The Kominsky Method’ Jane Seymour talks about jumping at an opportunity to work with Chuck Lorre on 'The Kominsky Method,' what made her unrecognizable to her old friend Michael Douglas, and about Alan Arkin's (her onscreen love interest) departure from the show. 0

