Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football.

Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal figure for the Reds’ owners FenwaySports Group, and counterparts from Manchester United but received shortshrift from the majority of their fellow Premier League clubs this week asthey voted down the proposal.


