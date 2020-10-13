Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football.
Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal figure for the Reds’ owners FenwaySports Group, and counterparts from Manchester United but received shortshrift from the majority of their fellow Premier League clubs this week asthey voted down the proposal.
The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought toconcentrate Premier League power in the hands of the so-called ‘big six’.Premier League clubs did not endorse PBP when they met on Wednesday, and theywill instead continue work on a “strategic plan” involving all 20 teams. Theyalso agreed to offer an additional £50million in grants and loans to clubs inLeague One and Two on top of £27.2m already advanced in solidarity payments.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Sky Sports News reporter James Cole has the latest on the power struggle that could define the future of the English game, after Premier League clubs reject Project Big Picture but agree to create an..