Friday 10/16 Insider Buying Report: LNDC, GBDC

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Landec, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of LNDC, at a cost of $10.30 each, for a total investment of $103,023.

Landec is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Obus made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $103,800 shares at a cost of $10.38 a piece.

And at Golub Capital BDC, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chairman Lawrence E.

Golub who purchased 4,000 shares for a cost of $13.61 each, for a trade totaling $54,451.

Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC at 22 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $13.58M at an average of $12.81 per share.

Golub Capital BDC is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday.

Bargain hunters can grab GBDC even cheaper than Golub did, with the stock changing hands as low as $13.23 in trading on Friday which is 2.8% below Golub's purchase price.