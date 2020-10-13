Biden Gives Wishy Washy Answer On Court Packing

Amy Coney Barrett is about to be confirmed for the United States Supreme Court.

Democrats have discussed packing the court, adding more justices, to mitigate Barrett's voice.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been under pressure to answer whether he is in favor of court packing.

During an ABC town hall Thursday night he was pressed on whether he is in favor of "court packing." Biden said he is personally not in favor of adding justices to the Supreme Court.

He warned Republicans may force his hand.

Biden says he won't answer the question directly because he does not want the media to focus on his answer.

"If I answer the question directly, then all the focus will be on, what's Biden going to do if he wins."