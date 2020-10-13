Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Gives Wishy Washy Answer On Court Packing

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Biden Gives Wishy Washy Answer On Court Packing

Biden Gives Wishy Washy Answer On Court Packing

Amy Coney Barrett is about to be confirmed for the United States Supreme Court.

Democrats have discussed packing the court, adding more justices, to mitigate Barrett's voice.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been under pressure to answer whether he is in favor of court packing.

During an ABC town hall Thursday night he was pressed on whether he is in favor of "court packing." Biden said he is personally not in favor of adding justices to the Supreme Court.

He warned Republicans may force his hand.

Biden says he won't answer the question directly because he does not want the media to focus on his answer.

"If I answer the question directly, then all the focus will be on, what's Biden going to do if he wins."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden says he'll give answer on court packing before election

Joe Biden has refused to answer so far on whether he supports adding more justices to the Supreme...
CBS News - Published

Biden Acknowledges ‘I’m Not a Fan of Court Packing,’ But Won’t Commit to Firm Answer While Trump, GOP Are Rushing Through Barrett Nomination

Joe Biden acknowledges 'I'm not a fan of court packing,' but won't commit to firm answer while Trump,...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this