Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 days ago

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn talks about her new book about the mind of a Conservative woman

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn talks about her new book about the mind of a Conservative woman

It's just there's a new book.

You may have seen the scope by the conservative woman ... seeking the best for family and country.

This is written by tennessee's very own senator marsha what was george's health center blood good morning and delighted to be with you.

Thank you for helping me to only what led you to write such a ... i'll tell you something, he tends to talk to women who are in elected office or maybe they're involved in their community or their involved in the air were placed in the tagging of marsha that left in the media treats conservative women differently than liberal women, and it seemed that if you were pro-life family, pro- religion, pro-business paramilitary left things to say you're not involved in women's issues, send your voice it doesn't add ag with his childre & like you know i should address this more to defend yourself as i was taking many times to business grapes and caring question-and-answer women raise their hand and they would say you know i'm not a democrat or republican and independent candidates are the issues i mak up my mind then finally after a few years based church in business grapes that i would hear this.

I started to put you filter in much important to you.

I hear well.

I love people that believe in fairness i want equality i want just as they should respect the rule of law.

Our laws should be constitutional opportunity for my children and everybody else is my communities to be sent an secure as you giving me a construct conservative construct sure so is raymond r enter our center-right.

But if you listen to the media.

They say you have to be to the laugh and believe and cunning plea agreement with us on these women is do you think the media is slamming to the left in this presidential election cycle.

Let me rephrase urgency about this.

How far to the left using the majority of the media is slanting.

I have to tell you it is astounding to me how far they're going to the left and there's a boarding the ideas in a you had aoc go out and do it that i went radical like yourself.

This and what their wanting to do is to take away those rights that we also assess freedom of religion, freedom, each the right to the right to bear arms at the right i see all these things are under attack, and it's one of the reasons in my book.

I put a great history of conservatism that go back to the judeo- christian rate.

We have that are here we get from jerusalem principles of federalism that we draw from the 12 tribes of israel and in that way.

One of the nation's great historian cindy ingrid schreck, the forward for this i am whittling on them and show love still got to through curses i want to ask you number one.

We did have a chance to talk to you prior to the debate earlier this week.

Some of the debate up for me an 20 seconds or less.

Well, it was really a rolling intent said today and there was far too muc interruption from the moderator and one candidate to another candidate.

And i think the moderator would've been well served to introduce the section and let to go at the conversation i ran to and you know and i would rather list but wanted to get information and there were things the president should have explained more fully.

He should've taken some credit for the economy.

Vice president biden should've asked blind why he will not give his greenport nominee as suggestion or recommendations.

He should explain why he is opposed to court packing.

If indeed he is and so these are questions people hand and i've heard from so many tennesseans i is a change anybody's mind i would tend to agree with you on that will be there.

I center blood were told we were at this fascinating book available at all major retailers, both in- store and online in-store and online already.

I got a little bit more about personally and professionally.

Could you give us a website yes and i can follow me on social media marsha said in the yard ha is a blank at amazon instant grant twitter and are sounds good