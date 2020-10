Koptic King RT @therecount: Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie to @GMA after his stint in the hospital with COVID: "We need to be telling people that there… 18 seconds ago

Father Merrin RT @jimsciutto: —>> Chris Christie, who prepared Trump for the first debate, says WH did *no* contact tracing with him following his Covid… 27 seconds ago

Gloria RT @seattletimes: After recovering from COVID-19, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie admitted in a frank statement Thursday that he… 32 seconds ago

Beverly Angel Davis RT @gregolear: The good news is, doctors DO have effective treatments for covid-19. If they can save Chris Christie & his plethora of comor… 40 seconds ago

Will "Over 475k Alabamians are Uninsured" Freeman RT @PaulSaxMD: All HIV clinicians care for people who didn’t take ART for years for a variety of reasons -- until the virus made them *real… 43 seconds ago

E. C. Griffin Hey! All you anti-maskers living in Trump's alternate universe? You wanna know how to get COVID-19 under control? J… https://t.co/4Daq3wcoKh 1 minute ago

VoteJoeBiden RT @JConabicycle: So this didn't "save" Chris Christie, then? All that individual nursing did? https://t.co/iFO50u7XJE 1 minute ago