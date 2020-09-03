Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News
Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News
Pete Souza opens up about why working for both the
Obama and Reagan administrations gives him a unique perspective on the presidency.
Plus, he revealed what photo he thinks best describes
Donald Trump's presidency.
