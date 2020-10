Feds Arrest Rapper Who Bragged About Getting Rich From Filing EDD Claims In Music Video Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:43s - Published 6 days ago Feds Arrest Rapper Who Bragged About Getting Rich From Filing EDD Claims In Music Video A rapper who bragged in a YouTube music video about getting rich from an unemployment scam was arrested Friday on federal charges of fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in jobless benefits, the Department Of Justice officials said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

