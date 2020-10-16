Racist Rideshare Passengers Pay the Price

Occurred on October 14, 2020 / Cronulla, New South Wales, AustraliaInfo From Licensor: A rideshare driver had his dashcam rolling to catch this racist rant by some of his passengers on the 14/11/2020.George, who was born in Cronulla, Australia but is half Sudanese and Egyptian, was racially abused and harassed by his passengers."I requested them to put their case of alcohol in the boot as it was an unsafe and unsecured load.

The gentlemen refused so I requested them to cancel the trip, the they racially abused me and call me a dirty Arab cunt."Police were called and the two men were both fined.