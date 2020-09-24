Global  
 

Morning Brew: 10-16

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Evy inin t theheene c1 3 brew... where we share positive, uplifting stories............. meet della hathorne............her medical team calls her a true fighter, because she is a covid 19 survivor - at 102 years old.

Employees of mercy hospital logan county in oklahoma lined the halls to cheer mrs. hathorne on as she was discharged to her family.

Hathorne spent twelve days in the hospital and was given an anti-viral medication that helped in her recovery process.

Also, we have an addition to the w-t- v-q family.

Our producer ronda has a new nephew.

His name is kye simmons.

He was born yesterday on the 15th weighing in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

He is 20 inches long!

Mama and baby are doing fine.

Congrats to dominic and courtney on their new bundle of joy!

Today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is donna downey.

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug &amp; bag of coffee!

Viewers can go to the contest page at w-t-v-q dot com and click on the contest tab to take the biggby coffee trivia challenge for chance to win!

Watch for a new winner every friday on good day kentucky!

Now let's get to your g-d-k talkers for today... millions of people are planning to dress




