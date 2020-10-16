Early voting begins Monday in Palm Beach County
Starting Monday, in-person voting begins in Palm Beach County for the November general election.
Early Voting Begins Monday In Broward, Miami-Dade CountiesEarly voting kicks off Monday In South Florida, and Friday final preparations were being made in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Wendy Sartory Link previews early voting in Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link previews early voting, which begins Monday.
