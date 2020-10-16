Early voting begins Monday in Palm Beach County

Early Voting Begins Monday In Broward, Miami-Dade Counties



Early voting kicks off Monday In South Florida, and Friday final preparations were being made in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:52 Published 5 minutes ago

Wendy Sartory Link previews early voting in Palm Beach County



Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link previews early voting, which begins Monday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 21:55 Published 6 hours ago