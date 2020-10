Linder farms host their final fall festival after 17 years in the Treasure Valley Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:00s - Published 2 weeks ago Linder farms host their final fall festival after 17 years in the Treasure Valley For the last 17 years, Linder Farms has provided family-friendly entertainment by hosting a pumpkin patch every fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources MADE IN IDAHO: Real Idaho Potato Chips



Brothers Marc and Kyle Nehring put their heads together a few years ago and set out to create an authentic, savory potato chip made from real Idaho potatoes. Fast forward to present day, and their.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:23 Published 3 weeks ago