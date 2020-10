Rally held in support of SCOTUS nominee

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 minutes ago

JOINS US LIVE WITH THEDETAILS ON THE GOP'SBARRETT SUPPORT RALLY.TROY -- SOME OFMISSISSIPPI'S TOPREPUBLICAN LEADERS SAYTHEY SUPPORT PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP'S SUPREMECOURT NOMINEE --JUDGE AMYCONEY BARRETT..TODAY -- LT.

GOVERNORDELBERT HOSEMANN -- AGCOMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSONAND SEVERAL OTHER PEOPLEGATHERED AT THE STEPS OF THESTATE CAPITOL IN SUPPORT OFBARRETT..THEY SAY BARRETT WHO WILLUPHOLD THE RULE OF LAW -- ANDDEFEND OUR FREEDOMS..<IT IS SUCH A CRITICAL TIMENOW, I DONT THINK OURCOUNTRY HAS EVER BEEN MOREDIVIDED..

AS YOU WATCHEDTHE TELEVISION SCREENTODAY AND HEARD FROM PEOPLEWHO WOULD TAKE OUR FREEDOMSAWAY --- THAT IS WHY WE NEEDAMY CONEY BARRETT TO BECONFIRMED TO THE SUPREMECOURT.