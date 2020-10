Chase from Rankin County to Jackson ends in crash

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 weeks ago

IS LIVE WITH WHAT LED TO THECHASE AND WHY JACKSON'SMAYOR SAYS THIS HAS TO STOP.

MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBASHOWED UP TO THE CRIME SCENEAFTER TODAY'S CHASE ANDVOICED HIS CONCERNS ABOUTONGOING PURSUITS INTO THECITY.

SOT-02:10- THIS IS A BUSYINTERSECTION SO THEYSHOULD HAVE KNOWN ANYTHINGCOULD HAPPEN 02:14VOA POLICE CHASE FROM RANKINCOUNTY INTO JACKSON LED TOTHIS TWO VEHICLE CRASH.THIS WHITE TRUCK WASREPORTED STOLEN OUT OFFLORENCE THIS MORNING.IT LED RANKIN COUNTYDEPUTIES ON A CHASE.RICHLAND PD JOINED IN ANDTHE CHASE CONTINUED UNTILTHE TRUCK CRASHED INTO THISBLACK SEDAN IN JACKSON.THE SUSPECT THEN RAN AWAYFROM THE SCENE.SOT- RED9959MAYOR CHOKWE00:33- WHAT WE KNOW IS THISSIMPLY HAS TO STOP 00:36VOJACKSON MAYOR CHOKWE ANTARLUMUMBA SPOKE WITHNEIGHBORS AND WITNESSES.HE SAYS POLICE CHASES AREDANGEROUS AND NEIGHBORINGPOLICE FORCES NEED TO STOPCHASING SUSPECTS INTOJACKSON.SOT- MAYOR LUMUMBA00:38- WHAT WE HAVE BEENTOLD IS THAT IT WHAT THEYBELIEVED TO BE A STOLENVEHICLE WHICH IS A PROPERTYCRIME.

PROPERTY DOES NOTHAVE MORE VALUE THAN HUMANLIFE 00:47SOT-RED9968REBEKAH LONGINO- WITNESS01:29- NOW THIS LADY LOSTHER CAR, COULD HAVE LOST HERLIFE...ANYTHING COULDHAVE HAPPENED 01:40VOTHE CHASE RESULTED IN ATLEAST 3 ACCIDENTS- 1 INJACKSON AND 2 IN RICHLAND.RICHLAND PD SAYS AT LEAST 3PEOPLE HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED AND THEIRINJURIES ARE UNKNOWN.MAYOR LUMUMBA PLANS TOSPEAK WITH RICHLANDOFFICIALS ABOUT THE ISSUE.SOT01:00- I TALKED TO WITHMAYOR SULLIVAN OF RICHLANDTODAY WE AGREED THAT WE'REGOING TO SIT DOWN , I WANNATALK TO THEIR POLICE CHIEFBECAUSE THIS PUTS PEOPLE INUNNECESSARY DANGER 01:10 RIGHT NOW WE'RE WORKINGON GETTING MOREINFORMATION ABOUT THESUSPECT INVOLVED INTODAY'S CHASE.AUTHORITIES HA