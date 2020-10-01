Politically Charged Vandalism

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

New information.

The november 3rd primary election is only 18 days away.

Some people in north alabama are taking extreme measures to express their political views.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with a woman in morgan county..

She woke up to an unpleasant surprise thursday morning.

Vicky gibbons said she woke up and saw her car was vandalized with "trump" spray painted on the hood as well as her biden, harris and doug jones signs on her front lawn.

While her car was repaired, gibbons is keeping up these signs to show a bigger message.

Pkg: vicky gibbons: "well the signs are still up and i intend to leave them there so people can see what trump supporters will resort to."

She says fear tactics won't change her political beliefs.

Vicky gibbons: "nobody's going to stop what i think.

I mean, my goodness i mean everybody has their own opinion.

It's not going to change my mind or anything, if anything it just reenforced it."

Gibbons knows not every republican would take these extreme measures.

"i don't think my republicans next door would do this."

Tom fredrick with the morgan county republican party says democrats aren't the only ones receiving this treatment.

"we've got a major problem in morgan county with political signs being removed.

We've had to replace over 500 signs in this election cycle, trump signs that have been stolen out of people's yards, and that's criminal too."

As the morgan county sheriff's office investigates these crimes, the madison police department posted on social media that officer will be on the lookout for any election-related problems. major john stringer with the madison police department says they haven't received any reports of vandalism of political nature, but they're preparing for any situation that may occur on election day "we do continue to prepare in a plan and make sure we have all of our personel in place to direct traffic, not just in the polling locations but in the peripheral areas."

Look live: gibbons is planning to press charges against whomever did this once they are identified.

In valhermoso springs, grace campbell waay 31 news.

If you have any information on the vandalism, please call the morgan