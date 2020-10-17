Attorneys Claim R. Kelly Was Beaten In Jail While 'No One Raised A Finger'

Global  
 

Attorney's for singer R.

Kelly filed a motion in court today claiming there is video that shows Kelly being assaulted.

The attorneys claim the video shows no one at the jail, "raised a finger" until an inmate was "well into beating Kelly".

According to CNN, Kelly was assaulted in late August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

A Bureau of Prisons report says a prison employee ordered the attacker to stop and deployed pepper spray.

Kelly's attorneys claim the video shows the attacker "roamed a great distance" before carrying out the attack.

Kelly was indicted on federal charges in Illinois for child pornography, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.


