Inspector General Finds Issues With Handling Of Eddie Johnson Incident
While stopping short of accusing any officers of actively covering up for former Chicago Police Supt.
Eddie Johnson after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle one year ago, the city’s inspector general found several officers failed to follow department policy in their handling of the incident.