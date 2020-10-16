Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long-Awaited Report Details Police Officers' Mistakes On Night Former Supt. Eddie Johnson Was Found Asleep At The Wheel

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Long-Awaited Report Details Police Officers' Mistakes On Night Former Supt. Eddie Johnson Was Found Asleep At The Wheel

Long-Awaited Report Details Police Officers' Mistakes On Night Former Supt. Eddie Johnson Was Found Asleep At The Wheel

While stopping short of accusing any officers of actively covering up for former Chicago Police Supt.

Eddie Johnson after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle one year ago, the city’s inspector general found several officers failed to follow department policy in their handling of the incident.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Real Gunjan Saxena says she never faced bias in IAF | Oneindia News [Video]

Real Gunjan Saxena says she never faced bias in IAF | Oneindia News

Former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena told the Delhi HC today that she never suffered any institutional gender bias during her service. Her submission came after there was outrage over a film..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester [Video]

PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published
Brazilian senator hides money between buttocks in the underwear | Oneindia News [Video]

Brazilian senator hides money between buttocks in the underwear | Oneindia News

In an amusing incident of hiding corruption money, A Brazilian senator was caught hiding money between his buttocks in his underwear during a police investigation into the diversion of public funds for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published