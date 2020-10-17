Ridge War Z Movie

Ridge War Z Movie trailer HD - (2013) - Plot synopsis: Three years have passed since the zombie war had been won.

The three surviving veterans return to recount their horrific experiences to an author who intends to write a book so that the world may better understand the sacrifice of the American infantryman during the war.

Director: Alek Gearhart Writer: Alek Gearhart Stars: Dominique Marsell, Kyle Gordon, Travis O'leary, Will Le Fevre, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez