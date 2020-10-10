Global  
 

COVID-19 Vaccine May Take Longer For Children

COVID-19 cases are surging again in the United States.

Experts warn of a “third peak” that could be particularly devastating.

Much of the country will ride out the winter indoors but those that don't face the virus.

Even if cases begin to fall, there’s no chance of life getting back to anything close to normal.

That is, until a COVID-19 vaccine is available says HuffPost.

Experts seem to agree though that it’s unlikely a children's vaccine to be available as soon as an adult version.


