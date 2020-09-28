Global  
 

Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism.

The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid.


Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack'

 The teacher killed in a Paris suburb reportedly showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron [Video]

EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron

Among the blockages to a post-Brexit trade deal, is the battle for control of fishing rights.View on euronews

France Coronavirus pandemic: Macron orders anti-virus curfew. [Video]

France Coronavirus pandemic: Macron orders anti-virus curfew.

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris [Video]

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued.

Teacher beheaded in Paris after discussing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

 A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have..
Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews [Video]

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

JUST IN: A man has been decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe underway

 Local media reports the victim, a teacher, recently showed his students cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad​.
French leader decries Islamist terror attack against teacher

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack”...
