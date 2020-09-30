Global  
 

HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China

HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China

Notable pro-democracy Hong Kong protester "Grandma Wong" has been speaking out for the first time since she says she was detained by Chinese authorities for over a year and prevented from returning home.

Adam Reed reports.


