HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China

Notable pro-democracy Hong Kong protester "Grandma Wong" has been speaking out for the first time since she says she was detained by Chinese authorities for over a year and prevented from returning home.
Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.
Netflix subscribers will have the chance to watch more authentic portrayals of African characters, rather than what ususally gets produced in Hollywood, with two new films from the continent appearing on the streaming service this month. Adam Reed reports.
Anti-viral medication remdesivir was found to have little or no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay or chances of survival, according to a clinical trial by the World Health Organization. Adam Reed has more.
China has accused the United States of attempting to destabilize Tibet, after Washington appointed a special coordinator for Tibetan issues. It comes a day after a Beijing organized media tour gave a rare glimpse inside Tibet. Adam Reed reports.
A Japanese supercomputer shows how humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. Adam Reed has more.