COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic.

Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially.

"Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders.

Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker.

'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.