Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s - Published
COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic.

Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially.

"Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders.

Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker.

'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vijayadashami Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival

Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri [Video]

Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri

Devotees queue up outside famous Banke Bihari Temple in UP's Mathura on the 1st day of Navratri. The temple has re-opened on October 17 after months of lockdown. People were seen flouting COVID guidelines. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur [Video]

Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,579 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,579

The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,171lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 705,428. The Government also said a further 150 people haddied within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Saturday. Thisbrings the UK total to 43,579.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

8-Year-Old Saves Halloween with Wild Candy Chute

 An 8-year-old kid named Harry may have figured out a way to save Halloween!!! Harry lives with his fam in Washington, D.C. and was apparently noodling on how he..
TMZ.com

Ravana Ravana King of Lanka in the Hindu epic Ramayana


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi government CBSE schools create record, class 12 results at 99%

 Earlier on June 13, when the CBSE declared Class 12 board exam results - without the compartment examination result announced - the students in the Delhi..
DNA

Delhi doctors demand delisting medical colleges from dedicated COVID-19 facilities

 The resident doctors of the Maulana Azad Medical College and the University College of Medical Sciences told IANS that they have requested the hospital..
DNA

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 15 ISIS operatives in conspiracy case

 A Delhi court on Friday awarded varied jail terms to 15 persons for their affiliation to terror organisation ISIS and for hatching a conspiracy to establish its..
DNA

Navaratri Navaratri Annual Hindu festival

'Mangalore Dasara' festivities begin [Video]

'Mangalore Dasara' festivities begin

'Mangalore Dasara' celebrations also known as Navaratri began at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in the Mangaluru city on October 17. Devotees thronged to temple on the first day to offer prayers. Famous 'tiger dance' was also performed on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
Navratri 2020: 'Prayed that COVID should go away,' pilgrim at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine [Video]

Navratri 2020: 'Prayed that COVID should go away,' pilgrim at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

As the holy festival of Navratri began, pilgrims flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to offer prayers. A pilgrim said, "The place has been beautifully decorated. We have prayed that COVID-19 should go away from our lives." Keeping in mind the continuous spread of coronavirus in country, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "All arrangements have been done. Social distancing is being ensured, there is no compromise with sanitisation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business of idol makers in Guwahati remained affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers are suffering huge loss this year. An Idol maker said, "We are suffering huge losses this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published