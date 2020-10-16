COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

Devotees queue up outside famous Banke Bihari Temple in UP's Mathura on the 1st day of Navratri. The temple has re-opened on October 17 after months of lockdown. People were seen flouting COVID guidelines. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,171lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 705,428. The Government also said a further 150 people haddied within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Saturday. Thisbrings the UK total to 43,579.
'Mangalore Dasara' celebrations also known as Navaratri began at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in the Mangaluru city on October 17. Devotees thronged to temple on the first day to offer prayers. Famous 'tiger dance' was also performed on the occasion.
As the holy festival of Navratri began, pilgrims flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to offer prayers. A pilgrim said, "The place has been beautifully decorated. We have prayed that COVID-19 should go away from our lives." Keeping in mind the continuous spread of coronavirus in country, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "All arrangements have been done. Social distancing is being ensured, there is no compromise with sanitisation."
Business of idol makers in Guwahati remained affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers are suffering huge loss this year. An Idol maker said, "We are suffering huge losses this..