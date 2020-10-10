Overtime, Oct. 17 - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

Highlights include Notre Dame at CCS, CAK at Boyd Buchanan, Baylor at Knox Catholic

Alabama coach nick saban nearly lost his mind last saturday as the tide held on to beat ole miss 63-48.

Ccs coach mark mariakis could certainly feel saban's anxiety because he went through the same experience last friday against grace christian.

The chargers held on to win by a nearly identical score of 59-48.

The chargers looking to rev up both sides of the ball tonight, as they entertained notre dame.

Chattanooga christian went with an on-side kick to start the game, and they didn't get it.

Two plays later and notre dame is in the end zone.

Charlie menham takes the short pass in for the score.

2 point try made it 8-0.

Ccs answer one their first series.

Zion irvin gets loose.

Hold onto the football.

A 42 yard run to the six.

Ccs scores on a one yard run to make it 8-7.

Oh snap!

Here we go again.

Wait a minute don't snap.

It's bad for defenses when the chargers snap it to jamichael baxter.

He rumbled in for the touchdown.

It's 14-8 ccs.

Second quarter, ccs stops the irish in 4th down.

First snap after that, oh snap, there goes baxter.

A 74 yard touchdown run.

It's 21-8.

Another shoot-out for the chargers as they win it 43-39.

Boyd bucs arghhh ready for the undefeated cak in finley tonight.

=== boyd with a 7-0 lead at half... coming out hot after break.

Huge 52 yard catch and run for receiver caden johnson... bucs get a field goal from that.

=== 10-6 boyd.

First play of the next drive, running back jd dunn doing his best usain bolt impression.

Wow what speed... 68 yard run.

=== couple plays and penalties later, quarterback ryan degges hits wide open grant sterchi for a 20-yard touchdown.

13-10 cak.

=== next warriors drive, degges one ups his last touchdown pass... 54 yard pass to sterchi again!

Puts the warriors up by 10.

=== cak offense ran away with it in the second half.

Cak wins 34-10.

Grace baptist 41 lakeway christian 14 knox webb 42 silverdale 24 mccallie 7 father ryan 31 south pitt 76 whitwell 0 baylor lost on a 'kick six' of sorts last week.

With just over two minutes to play, father ryan blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown to beat baylor 35-28.

Red raiders looking to bounce back with a thursday match-up with knox catholic.

Baylor getting on the board with this elijah howard touchdown.

Showing some moves we may see again in knoxville from the vols commit.

He ran for 243 yards.

Baylor defense can run.

Chasing down nick kaczmarek, forcing a fumble through the end zone.

Baylor football.

Sets up a neyland jean touchown on the other end.

Late in the game, baylor up 17-10.

And this week it's a pick six that hurts the red raiders.

Nicklaus iverson to the house to tie the game at 17.

But the red raiders go down and get the game winning field goal from anthony weekley with seven seconds left.

Red raiders win 20-17.

Polk county 10 bledsoe county 28 upperman 48 grundy county 0 tellico plains 0 marion county 28 sequatchie county 14 york instititue 43 sale creek 46 lookout valley 7 region rivalries always raise the stakes -- and usually raise the attendance.

Fans packed the stadiums once again for the senior nights, rivalries and region match-ups across the area -- but who were the top fans?

Let's take a look.

