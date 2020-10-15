Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse.

Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be great.

According to Business Insider, Trump then proceeded to call Sasse a 'RINO,' or a Republican in name only.

In a leaked recording, Sasse had blasted Trump and warned his listeners that the upcoming general election was going to be a 'bloodbath' for Republicans.

That's why I've never been on the Trump train.

It's why I didn't agree to be on his re-election committee, and it's why I'm not campaigning for him.

Nebraska Sen.

Ben Sasse