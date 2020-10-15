Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast
President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse.
Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be great.
According to Business Insider, Trump then proceeded to call Sasse a 'RINO,' or a Republican in name only.
In a leaked recording, Sasse had blasted Trump and warned his listeners that the upcoming general election was going to be a 'bloodbath' for Republicans.
That's why I've never been on the Trump train.
It's why I didn't agree to be on his re-election committee, and it's why I'm not campaigning for him.
Nebraska Sen.
Ben Sasse