Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse.

Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be great.

According to Business Insider, Trump then proceeded to call Sasse a 'RINO,' or a Republican in name only.

In a leaked recording, Sasse had blasted Trump and warned his listeners that the upcoming general election was going to be a 'bloodbath' for Republicans.

That's why I've never been on the Trump train.

It's why I didn't agree to be on his re-election committee, and it's why I'm not campaigning for him.

Nebraska Sen.

Ben Sasse


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Calls Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse an ‘Embarrassment’ After Sasse Criticized the President


TIME - Published

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Says Trump Coddles Dictators and Racists While Profiting from Presidency

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Says Trump Coddles Dictators and Racists While Profiting from Presidency Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse tore into President Trump on Wednesday over his support of...
WorldNews - Published

GOP’s Sen. Ben Sasse says Trump mistreats women, flirts with white supremacy and secretly mocks evangelicals


Washington Post - Published Also reported by •Haaretz



Tweets about this