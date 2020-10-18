RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday issued a warning to Republicans attempting to distance themselves from President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, her comments follow the tweet-lashing Trump recently gave to Republican Sen.

Ben Sasse, of Nebraska.

At a constituent town hall meeting, leaked audio showed Sasse criticizing Trump and saying that the coming election would be a 'bloodbath' for the GOP.

Any Republican that doesn't recognize that running with the president is going to help them is hurting themselves in the long run.

Ronna McDaniel Chair, Republican National Committee A number of Republicans have reportedly grown concerned about Trump's handling of the pandemic and are distancing themselves from the president.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 seat majority in the Senate.

Polling shows they are at risk of losing it in November's general election.