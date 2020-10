Cuomo: Movie theaters outside New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity on October 23rd Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 minutes ago Cuomo: Movie theaters outside New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity on October 23rd During a press conference on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people per screen on October 23rd. 0

