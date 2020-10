Sylvie's Love on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video drama Sylvie's Love, directed by Eugene Ashe.

It stars Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Regé-Jean Page, Aja Naomi King, MC Lyte and Eva Longoria.

Sylvie's Love Release Date: December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch Sylvie's Love let us know your review.

