Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published 2 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak.

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time on Friday, a record one-day increase.

This comes as Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak as it has emerged as the new coronavirus epicenter in recent weeks - reporting on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week.

As a region, Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

Several European countries are closing schools, canceling elective surgeries and enlisting student medics as the authorities face a COVID-19 resurgence.

In the United States, which has the largest total number of cases and deaths in the world, new infections are edging higher along with the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients since early September.

Efforts to develop a vaccine have also hit snags... Johnson & Johnson paused its trial after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

While AstraZeneca's U.S. trial has remained on hold for more than a month.

Russia, which recorded a record daily increase in cases, has meanwhile granted regulatory approval to a second vaccine.