Bloomfield Volleyball Sectional Championship

A great feeling.> over at the eel dome, bloomfield was looking to capture their third straight sectional title as they took on the host eels.

1st set, eels go for the kill but the cardinals have it scouted and in turn setup senior kylee shelton for the kill of her own.

Bloomfield strikes first.

Later in the set, brooklyn bucher sets up gracie lowry for the bloomfield kill.

Cardinals getting into an early rhythm.

Clay city refusing to go away though as emily hyatt gets the back court kill for her lady eels.

But it's bloomfield who gets the last laugh as they win their third straight sectional in straight sets.

They'll be in