Crowd gathers outside Tottenham Court Road tube station in London to continue partying Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 hour ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Crowd gathers outside Tottenham Court Road tube station in London to continue partying A crowd gathered around a busker outside Tottenham Court Road tube station in London on Saturday (October 17t) night as bars across the city closed at 10 pm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Elderly man dies following fatal road accident in north London



An elderly man died on Wednesday afternoon (August 26) following an accident with a heavy goods vehicle, outside Manor House underground station in north London. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on August 26, 2020