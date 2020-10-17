NEET 2020: Pulwama boy Basit Bilal Khan tops in J&K, says 'was hard without 4G'|Oneindia News

Despite all the hardships faced, Basit Bilal Khan from Pulwama has topped the NEET Exam in the Kashmir valley.

18 year old Basit secured 695 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam.

He managed to top despite facing internet connectivity issues since a year.

Mobile internet often remains suspended in Pulwama district because of anti-militancy operations undertaken by security forces, while the speed of the internet has remained restricted to 2G since August last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

Basit is thankful to his teachers and family who always supported him in his hardwork even though he didn't have access to 4G internet network.

