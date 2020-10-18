Christian Church in West Point hosts annual Hariett Gaskin Giveaway

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 20 hours ago

Just a street over from the west point farmers market, one church decided to give away free potatoes.

Wtva's taylor tucker spoke with organizers about why the event is so important.

Standup/as live: im standing in the parking lot of christian church where only just a few hours ago this lott was filled with sweet potatoes sot: "were hoping that there's a little piece of jesus in each one of these bags we give away."

The annual hariett gaskin sweet potato giveaway handed out over 7,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.

Church members and volunteers said the event was one way to bring the community closer.

Sot: "just being able to come up and hand them a bag of sweet potatoes and just tell them that we love them and if they need anything let us know.

That's what we are here for, we're here for our community."

Eric ross - pastor trt 00:10:27 in preparation for the giveaway church members loaded up crates of potatoes, packed them up, then handed them out.

Volunteers said the community looks forward to this event every single year.

Sot: just seeing our community, seeing the smiles on their faces when they are able to pull up, it's a simple bag of sweet potatoes but i think it means a lot more."

Brad pettit - volunteer/church member trt: 00:10:19 pastor ross is hoping they inspired people around the area to reach out and provide for those in their surrounding areas.

In west point, taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

