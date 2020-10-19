REUNION Movie (2020) - Julia Ormond, Emma Draper

REUNION Movie (2020) trailer HD - New Zealand movie starring Julia Ormond and Emma Draper - Plot synopsis: When Ellie (Emma Draper) returns to her childhood home, heavily pregnant, she is reunited with her estranged mother, Ivy (Julia Ormond).

Following years of separation, their initial awkward interactions gradually fall into the familiar dynamics of previous years.

But the old house conjures disturbing memories for Ellie who is haunted by her dead sister, Cara.

As Ellie grows more erratic and confused, Ivy tries to comfort her and contain her increasingly strange behaviour.

When past trauma and the anxiety over her unborn child finally sends Ellie over the edge, she discovers the hidden, horrifying reality of her family that she never expected.

#ReunionMovie From the visionary SXSW and Venice Orizzonti award-winning filmmaker Jake Mahaffy (Free in Deed, Wellness), comes REUNION — an original and exhilarating psychological thriller that challenges the perceptions of objective reality and subjective truth.

A high-concept suspense thriller with a distinct visually captivating aesthetic, REUNION was filmed in Wellington and features a stellar international and local cast including Emmy Award®-winner Julia Ormond, and New Zealand’s own Emma Draper, Cohen Holloway and John Bach.

Genre: Horror, Mystery Director: Jake Mahaffy Writer: Jake Mahaffy Stars: Julia Ormond, Emma Draper, John Bach , Cohen Holloway,Nancy Brunning Country: New Zealand