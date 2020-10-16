Global  
 

Protests across France after teacher killing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Protests across France after teacher killing

Protests across France after teacher killing

Thousands of people have protested across France after Friday's terroristkilling of a school teacher.

Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot deadby police.


Chechnya Chechnya First-level administrative division of Russia

Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen

 A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted..
New Zealand Herald
Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager [Video]

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorinehave also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the suspected attacker.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russia Dismisses Links to Chechen Accused of Beheading French Teacher

 Suspect was born in Moscow but has lived in France for the last 12 years, Russian Embassy in Paris says....
WorldNews

Conflans-Sainte-Honorine Conflans-Sainte-Honorine Commune in Île-de-France, France

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

 By Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist..
WorldNews

Samuel Paty beheading: Teacher's slaying spurs protests across France

An 18-year-old man of Chechen origin has been identified as the suspect in Friday's beheading of a...
Upworthy - Published


Thousands attend Charlie Hebdo rally in Paris after terrorist beheading of French teacher [Video]

Thousands attend Charlie Hebdo rally in Paris after terrorist beheading of French teacher

A protest organised by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has taken place in Paris’ Place de la Republique after the killing of a schoolteacher.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb [Video]

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News [Video]

France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News

A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published