Protests across France after teacher killing

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorinehave also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the suspected attacker.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed..