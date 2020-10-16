Protests across France after teacher killing

Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow -born Chechen refugee who was shot deadby police.

Thousands of people have protested across France after Friday's terroristkilling of a school teacher.

By Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist..

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday made a strong call to save the last existing nuclear arms control pact between his country and the..

MOSCOW: Any safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 may not need to be administered annually, unlike vaccines for influenza, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program..

Suspect was born in Moscow but has lived in France for the last 12 years, Russian Embassy in Paris says....

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorinehave also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the suspected attacker.

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted..

An 18-year-old man of Chechen origin has been identified as the suspect in Friday's beheading of a...