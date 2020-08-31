Global  
 

Wales announces 'sharp and deep' two week 'firebreak'

Wales announces 'sharp and deep' two week 'firebreak'

Wales announces 'sharp and deep' two week 'firebreak'

A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today.

Wales announce two-week 'fire break' lockdown

Wales announce two-week 'fire break' lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford announces a two-week 'fire break' lockdown forWales to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Joe Rodon: Tottenham sign Wales centre-back from Swansea for £11m

 Tottenham sign Wales centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea for an initial £11m plus add-ons.
Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown.

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government is considering acircuit-breaker lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to BBC Breakfast about his plan to imposea travel ban on visitors arriving in Wales from areas of the UK with a highrate of Covid-19.

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation's landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

Neco Williams and Wales 'can't wait' to face England after victory over Bulgaria

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria

Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams' far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.

Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme

Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or Cardiff.

Zante to Cardiff passenger 'didn't feel safe'

Zante to Cardiff passenger ‘didn’t feel safe’

Steph Whitfield, a passenger who was on a flight from Zante to Cardiff last Tuesday, says she did not feel safe. There are now 16 cases of Covid-19 linked to people who were on the TUI flight - at least seven of them said to be infectious while they were on board.

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track.

Michael Gove departs after meeting with Maros Sefcovic

Michael Gove departs after meeting with Maros Sefcovic

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

Minister: Door remains 'ajar' to conclude a Brexit deal

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus.

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots

The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething says ministers wereassessing their options.

