Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

If gruesome gore isn't your thing, these movies will still provide some Halloween fun!.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats [Video]

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

If gruesome gore isn't your thing, these movies will still provide some Halloween fun!.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
10 movies coming in October that will get you in the Halloween spirit [Video]

10 movies coming in October that will get you in the Halloween spirit

Spooky movies are a great way to escape from real-life horrors this Halloween.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:21Published
Two-Thirds of Americans Think Horror Movies Are A Good Escape From 2020 [Video]

Two-Thirds of Americans Think Horror Movies Are A Good Escape From 2020

A Tubi poll shows Americans are excited to watch horror movies and celebrate Halloween after the events of 2020. Buzz60's TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published