6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats



If gruesome gore isn't your thing, these movies will still provide some Halloween fun!. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 6 minutes ago

10 movies coming in October that will get you in the Halloween spirit



Spooky movies are a great way to escape from real-life horrors this Halloween. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago