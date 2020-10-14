Global  
 

'The bubble changed me': Milwaukee Bucks' DJ Shawna shares how experience during pandemic inspired her

The DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks is sharing how her experiences during the pandemic have inspired her.

TMJ4 News spoke to the Milwaukee Bucks’ DJ and producer about her new outlook after living two months in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida.


