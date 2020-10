Related videos from verified sources Koeman: Great to have Messi at Barca



Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says it is fantastic to have Lionel Messi in his squad after it was confirmed that the Argentinean would not leave the club in this transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published on September 12, 2020 Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash



Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 –.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on September 3, 2020 PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat | Oneindia News



Sonia Gandhi offers to quit as Congress party interim chief, says look for replacement; Rahul Gandhi questions timing of dissent letter, alleges 'collusion' with BJP says reports; Manmohan Singh, AK.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:20 Published on August 24, 2020