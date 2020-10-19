Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes, including the 14-yard go-ahead scoring throw to Jack Doyle on the first play of the fourth quarter, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 31-27 victory over Cincinnati to match the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history.

Typically that philosiphy won't win you a lot of games in the n-f-l, but when you're playing the cincinnati bengals, i guess anything is possible..???you saw it earlier today on fox 55... joe burrow and the bengals in indy to take on philip rivers and the colts..???and early on, this thing looked like it was going to be a blowout in favor of the bengals... first play of the second quarter, joe mixon plunges in from seven yards out to make it 21-0 cincy..???that's when the horseshoe started to show some life... they march right down the field on the ensuing drive... trey burton scores from out of the wildcat formation... indy's on the board..???later in the second quarter... burton back to doing what he does best... that's catch passes... nice grab here... his second touchdown of the afternoon cuts the deficit to ten..

???and all of a sudden, rivers is red hot... just before halftime... the 38 year old steps up and finds zach pascal in the endzone..

Rivers throws for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter alone to pull his team back within three..???fourth quarter now... indy down six... rivers to a diving jack doyle... the indianpoolis native making up for a bad fumble earlier in the game... colts take their first lead of the day...???later in the fourth, chance to add to that lead..

But rivers is picked off by the pride of snider high school... jessie bates comes up with the i-n-t then throws up the 2-6-0...???gets his team back in the game, but the colts seal the win with an interception of their own... rookie julian blackmon puts this one on ice..???comeback complete... colts win, 31-27... colts are off next weekend... they'll return to action on november 1st when they travel to take