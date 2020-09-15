Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions



Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.

