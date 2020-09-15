Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon

Diverted coronavirus tests have caused discrepancies in figures, says Sturgeon

Discrepancies in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Scotland in recentdays are due to tests being diverted away from the UK Government’s LighthouseLab in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon has said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV [Video]

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link [Video]

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new measures brought in by the ScottishGovernment last week are “tough but necessary”, warning half measures mightnot work. The tougher regulations, including widespread hospitalityrestrictions, are “firmly rooted in scientific advice”, she added, stressingthe most important way to support the economy is to keep coronavirus at bay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives [Video]

Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll [Video]

Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll

A record number of people now support independence for Scotland. A new Ipsos MORI poll puts the number of Scottish residents who want to leave the union at the highest level ever recorded.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:15Published

Scotland go eight unbeaten with Czech Republic win

 Scotland make it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resist intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the..
BBC News

Support for Scottish independence hits record high as poll finds majority of Scots want break-up of the UK

 A clear majority of Scottish people now back independence from the UK according to a new poll. 55% of all voters back independence according to the Ipsos..
WorldNews

Glasgow Glasgow Largest city in Scotland

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions [Video]

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published
Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins [Video]

Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins

Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published

Tweets about this

TheScotsman

The Scotsman Some of those tests diverted were from drive-in testing centres, where the number of positive cases found is usuall… https://t.co/u7FwzEo6iV 2 hours ago

ScotlandFC1

#Scotland.F.C 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😷#IndyRef2 @IndigoFast See what I don’t get there’s absolutely no mention of missing tests on the @GOVUK coronavirus dashboard… https://t.co/VChPeBON9U 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon: R number possibly as high as 1.6 in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: R number possibly as high as 1.6 in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of otherpeople infected with the virus by each person with Covid-19 – could nowpossibly be as high as 1.6. Speaking at the start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Sturgeon announces record positive Covid test numbers [Video]

Sturgeon announces record positive Covid test numbers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published