Artist paint new Black Lives Matter mural in Greenwood

East Nashville Black Lives Matter mural defacedA Black Lives Matter mural in East Nashville has been defaced less than one day after it was painted.
'Black Lives Matter Too' mural unveiled at Riviera Beach churchReligious leaders who rallied Sunday afternoon say the event signifies taking the church back to its social justice pre-civil rights roots.
Class-action suit seeks punitive damages from Downtown protestersA new civil class-action complaint seeks damages against 90 people who were arrested on the nights of the Cincinnati Black Lives Matter protests, aiming to hold them liable for damage to storefronts..