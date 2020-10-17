Artist paint new Black Lives Matter mural in Greenwood



Related videos from verified sources East Nashville Black Lives Matter mural defaced



A Black Lives Matter mural in East Nashville has been defaced less than one day after it was painted. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:45 Published 2 hours ago 'Black Lives Matter Too' mural unveiled at Riviera Beach church



Religious leaders who rallied Sunday afternoon say the event signifies taking the church back to its social justice pre-civil rights roots. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:45 Published 16 hours ago Class-action suit seeks punitive damages from Downtown protesters



A new civil class-action complaint seeks damages against 90 people who were arrested on the nights of the Cincinnati Black Lives Matter protests, aiming to hold them liable for damage to storefronts.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago