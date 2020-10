Man who climbed Trump Tower in Chicago rants as he's taken away in ambulance Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:30s - Published Man who climbed Trump Tower in Chicago rants as he's taken away in ambulance The man who was hanging from Trump Tower in Chicago was taken into custody this morning following a 13 hours stand-off. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this