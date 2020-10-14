Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish is releasing a new song in November

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Billie Eilish is releasing a new song in November
Billie Eilish to drop new song in November

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish to drop new song in November


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Demi Lovato teams up with Billie Eilish’s brother for anti-Trump song

Demi Lovato has teamed up with Billie Eilish’s brother for a scathing anti-Donald Trump song.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Billie Eilish claps back at body shamers, gets support from fans after rare outing in form-fitting clothes

Billie Eilish posted a new image on social media in response to body-shaming she recently experienced...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

karilopezv_

Killer kari 🔪 Billie Eilish is releasing a song in November 😌 https://t.co/XRISW4E3Ok 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Every time Billie Eilish ditched her baggy outfits for tight clothes [Video]

Every time Billie Eilish ditched her baggy outfits for tight clothes

Billie Eilish has been vocal about why she prefers to wear baggy clothes and has hit back at body shamers who criticize her fashion choices.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:04Published
Billie Eilish's Provocative Photo, Ice Cube's Response to Working With Trump & More | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish's Provocative Photo, Ice Cube's Response to Working With Trump & More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish's Provocative Photo, Ice Cube's Response to Working With Trump & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:00Published
Billie Eilish Was Body Shamed by a Man Who Said She Had a 'Mom Bod,' and Twitter Unleashed Its Fury [Video]

Billie Eilish Was Body Shamed by a Man Who Said She Had a 'Mom Bod,' and Twitter Unleashed Its Fury

A grown man body shamed Billie Eilish on Twitter. Watch the video to find out how she and her fans responded.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:11Published