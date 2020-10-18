Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Determined voters dodge rain to cast ballots in Martin County

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Determined voters dodge rain to cast ballots in Martin County

Determined voters dodge rain to cast ballots in Martin County

Voters woke up early, and lines started forming outside polling locations from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Early voters line up to cast ballot in Palm Beach County [Video]

Early voters line up to cast ballot in Palm Beach County

Voters braved heavy rain and showers as early voting began Monday in Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:51Published
Areas of Martin County under flood advisory as king tide approaches [Video]

Areas of Martin County under flood advisory as king tide approaches

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for areas of Martin County this weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:31Published
Registrar's Office Reports More Than 13% Of LA County Voters Have Cast Their Ballots [Video]

Registrar's Office Reports More Than 13% Of LA County Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

As the November 3 election nears, many voters are opting to cast their ballots early. The Registrar's office said as of Friday, more than 771,000 ballots have been returned, which accounts for more..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:00Published