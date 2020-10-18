Determined voters dodge rain to cast ballots in Martin County
Voters woke up early, and lines started forming outside polling locations from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
Early voters line up to cast ballot in Palm Beach CountyVoters braved heavy rain and showers as early voting began Monday in Palm Beach County.
Areas of Martin County under flood advisory as king tide approachesA coastal flood advisory is in effect for areas of Martin County this weekend.
Registrar's Office Reports More Than 13% Of LA County Voters Have Cast Their BallotsAs the November 3 election nears, many voters are opting to cast their ballots early. The Registrar's office said as of Friday, more than 771,000 ballots have been returned, which accounts for more..