Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims

Demonstrations condemning Chinese atrocities on ethnic Uyghurs were held in Canadian city Vancouver. Shouting anti-China slogans, protesters carried a march till Chinese embassy. Seven human rights groups expressed solidarity with minority ethnic group. They said that Beijing has been systematically cleansing north-western Xinxiang of its natives. Millions of Uyghurs have been arrested and sent to concentration camps. Left with no parents, children have been picked and admitted to state-run orphanages, where the curriculum is strictly in line Chinese agenda of destroying 'Uyghur ethnicity'. The Turkic speaking minority is going through a humanitarian crisis. China has trampled upon their rights, religious freedom. Historical places of worship, education have been demolished. Residential neighbourhoods have been replaced with Beijing-approved architecture. Excessive restrictions have been imposed on their movement, practice of culture, nature of employment. Brute highhandedness is exercised to change their political, ideological, religious beliefs. The instructions for Uyghurs are simple if they want to live in China, they will have to live Chinese way.
Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake. Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley. Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'. The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men. The Union territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest during the event. He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar. Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
A protest against the Pakistani government and army was organised in Canada's Toronto. Baloch activists demanded the release of Shabir Baloch, a critic of China's increasing involvement in the country,..
