Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims

Hundreds of people participated in an anti-China protest in Canada’s Vancouver over atrocities against Uyghurs.

The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver.

Over 500 people participated in the protest raising anti-china slogans.

Around seven human rights groups joined hands to express solidarity.

Uyghurs are a Muslim minority group in China's northwest Xinjiang province.

China has been accused of confining Uyghurs in concentration camps.

Uyghurs have also accused Beijing of directing genocide of the community.

