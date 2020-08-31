Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Avengers' Cast to Assemble Again for Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser! The Avengers are assembling once again! Avengers stars Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson,...

Just Jared - Published 13 hours ago







Tweets about this Grace Castillo RT @THR: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and more #Avengers will join Sen. Kamala Harris for a grassroots fundraiser hosted by t… 2 minutes ago My Love Chris Evans🖤 RT @thehill: Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and other "Avengers" stars to assemble for Biden fundraiser https://t.co/StKFdqoO… 4 minutes ago . RT @vulture: Chris Evans is going the distance and more with many of his Avengers colleagues to get a particular candidate back in the Whit… 17 minutes ago