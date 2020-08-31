Global  
 

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen.

Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct.

20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.


Jamie Lee Curtis suspects Chris Evans' nude photo leak was 'planned' [Video]

Jamie Lee Curtis suspects Chris Evans' nude photo leak was 'planned'

Jamie Lee Curtis has a theory that her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans "planned" his nude photo leak to urge fans to vote.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet [Video]

Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet

Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Fact check: True claim about Harris failing bar exam on first try and Barrett's law school rank

 A post compares the early career qualifications of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Sen. Kamala Harris. We rate this claim true.
USATODAY.com

Lara Trump denies mocking Joe Biden's stutter, suggests cognitive decline

 Lara TrumpLara Lea TrumpSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Sunday shows preview: Trump, top..
WorldNews

Trump lost the ratings battle: What that really means

 Message to Donald Trump’s agent: If he winds up looking for a major network talk show gig after the election, tell him to calm down and exhale. Last week’s..
WorldNews

GOP Sen. Perdue and Perdue chicken? Company firmly says no link after threat of boycott

 Perdue, the senator, is facing backlash after it appeared he purposefully mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris's name during a Trump rally.
USATODAY.com

William previews his Ted Talk [Video]

William previews his Ted Talk

The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Paul Rudd Drops PSA Encouraging Millennials to Wear Masks | THR News [Video]

Paul Rudd Drops PSA Encouraging Millennials to Wear Masks | THR News

Paul Rudd is urging millennials to wear a mask as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:50Published
'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up [Video]

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up

Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly get equal billing for Ant-Man 3 [Video]

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly get equal billing for Ant-Man 3

The stars are set to front the forthcoming movie as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne /Wasp, with director Peyton Reed - who helmed 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp returning for the new film.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

'Avengers' Cast to Assemble Again for Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser!

The Avengers are assembling once again! Avengers stars Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson,...
Just Jared - Published


The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News [Video]

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:45Published
Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate [Video]

Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate

Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, Kelly Rowland and John Legend were among the stars who condemned President Donald Trump for his conduct during his debate with Joe Biden.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published