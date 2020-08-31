Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News

The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:45Published