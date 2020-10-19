Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
'I needed to do something different...' we sat down with rom-com king Hugh Grant to chat about his new Sky drama The Undoing... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn