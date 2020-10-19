Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in “15 minutes”.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2 [Video]

Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Covid-19: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move to tier 2

 Health secretary Matt Hancock said coronavirus "cases are doubling around every fortnight".
BBC News
Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester [Video]

Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Health Secretary: UK coronavirus deaths have doubled in last 12 days [Video]

Health Secretary: UK coronavirus deaths have doubled in last 12 days

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is worried by the number of older peoplecontracting coronavirus in the North West, admitting that the infection ratehas doubled in the last 12 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals [Video]

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Labour is stepping up the pressure on the Government over free school meals,warning it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers donot relent in time for Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses [Video]

Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:27Published
Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate [Video]

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook reportedly bracing for US election chaos with tools designed for “at-risk” countries

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook is planning for possible chaos around the November 3rd US presidential election with internal tools..
The Verge

Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat

 The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
USATODAY.com
'I needed to do something different...' [Video]

'I needed to do something different...'

'I needed to do something different...' we sat down with rom-com king Hugh Grant to chat about his new Sky drama The Undoing... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:09Published
Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items [Video]

Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

7866richard

RICHARD BOYS #FBPE 3.5% #ForeverEuropean Matt Hancock says new 90-minute coronavirus tests could be used in schools https://t.co/Q5kNAAoVfr what happened then ? 6 days ago

TommoEsty

Esty RT @SkyNews: Matt Hancock says the UK is doing over 300,000 tests a day, and has opened 500 test sites. The health secretary also says the… 6 days ago

alghadeertv_eng

Alghadeer English Matt Hancock says the #UK is doing over 300,000 #coronavirus tests a day and has opened 500 test sites. The health… https://t.co/OwiEkBBgNK 1 week ago

SkyNews

SkyNews Matt Hancock says the UK is doing over 300,000 tests a day, and has opened 500 test sites. The health secretary al… https://t.co/dcnRaIM8HH 1 week ago