Watch: Gold paste concealed in hair gel tubes seized at Chennai airport

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
On October 19, customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 gms of gold worth Rs.

33.3 lakh from 2 passengers under Customs Act.

They arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night.

16 gold cut bits concealed in vaseline jars and gold paste concealed in 9 hair gel tubes were recovered.


